Left Menu

BBC World News barred from airing in China -regulator

On Feb. 4, British media regulator Ofcom revoked China Global Television Network's (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom after an investigation found the licence was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:40 IST
BBC World News barred from airing in China -regulator
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

British television channel BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio and Television Administration said on Friday, a week after Britain's media regulator revoked Chinese state television's broadcast licence.

In a statement issued on the stroke of the Lunar New Year, the administration said an investigation found BBC World News' China-related reports had "seriously violated" regulations, including that news should be "truthful and fair," had harmed China's national interests and undermined national unity. The channel therefore does not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year will not be accepted, it added.

English-language BBC World News is not included in most TV channel packages in China but is available in some hotels and residences. Two Reuters journalists in China said the channel had gone blank on their screens.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Feb. 4, British media regulator Ofcom revoked China Global Television Network's (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom after an investigation found the licence was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France: number of COVID hospitalisations down for third day running

France reported 21,063 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down both from Wednesdays 25,387 figure and from last Thursdays total of 23,448 as the average case count maintains its downward trajectory. The number of people hospitalised ...

BRIEF-Gamestop Mania Is Focus Of Federal Probes Into Possible Manipulation - WSJ

Feb 11 Reuters - GAMESTOP MANIA IS FOCUS OF FEDERAL PROBES INTO POSSIBLE MANIPULATION - WSJ JUSTICE DEPARTMENT HAS SUBPOENAED INFORMATION FROM ROBINHOOD MARKETS, OTHERS - WSJ Source text httpson.wsj.com3qcdJon Further company coverage...

Moldova's pro-EU president tussles with opposition over forming new government

Moldovas parliament failed to approve pro-Western President Maia Sandus choice of a new government on Thursday, paving the way for a snap election which Sandu has welcomed as a chance to shore up her power against the pro-Moscow Socialist p...

Merkel promises lockdown won't last a day longer than necessary

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to have a little more patience after agreeing with regional leaders to extend a coronavirus lockdown until March 7 and said restrictions would not last a day longer than necessary.Addressin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021