James Cameron developing 'True Lies' reboot

A television series adaptation of film director James Cameron's hit 1994 action-comedy movie 'True Lies' is currently in the works.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:54 IST
James Cameron. Image Credit: ANI

A television series adaptation of film director James Cameron's hit 1994 action-comedy movie 'True Lies' is currently in the works. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming series has received a pilot order at broadcast network CBS. The series is a reboot of the 1994 feature film starring actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Burn Notice's Matt Nix will pen the script for the drama with the film's writer and director, James Cameron, set to executive produce the potential series. McG, who has been attached to previous attempts to reboot the film, is also set to direct the pilot and executive produce. Disney-owned 20th Television is the studio on the pilot. McG's Wonderland Sound and Vision president Mary Viola and frequent Cameron collaborator Rae Sanchini of his Lightstorm Entertainment banner will also executive produce.

The pilot has the same concept as the movie. It follows the story of an unfulfilled suburban housewife, who is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy. She is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she is recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage. This is the latest attempt to bring 'True Lies' to television. Fox developed a take in 2017 with Arrow's Marc Guggenheim attached to pen the script, however, it never moved forward. McG in 2019 floated that a 'True Lies' TV series was in the works for Disney+.

'True Lies', which grossed USD 378.8 million worldwide, co-starring Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Eliza Dushku, and Charlton Heston, itself is a remake of a 1991 French comedy 'La Totale'. 'True Lies', which was an international box office hit, had earned Curtis a Golden Globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

