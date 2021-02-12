Disney still committed to release 'Black Widow' in theatres

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has insisted that Scarlett Johansson-front superhero movie ''Black Widow'' is still on course to make its debut in theatres worldwide.

During an investor call on Thursday, Chapek said the company has no plans to send the Marvel Studios project to its streamer Disney Plus, as per Deadline.

''We are still intending for it to be a theatrical release. We are going to be watching very carefully to see whether that strategy needs to be revisited,'' he said.

''Black Widow'', featuring Johansson in her last appearance as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, was originally scheduled for release in May 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is currently slated to release on May 7 this year.

During the pandemic, Disney has made some bold moves to compensate for the closure of movie theatres. It took the decision of sending its big-budget live action movie ''Mulan'' to Disney Plus.

The studio also sent animated feature ''Soul'' to the streamer, while another movie ''Raya and the Last Dragon'' will be debuting simultaneously in theatres and on Disney Plus for an extra USD 30. ''Some films we will take theatrically. Some films we will take to Disney Premiere Access. And in some cases, we will take it directly to service (Disney Plus). It’s really about flexibility. We’re going to steer our decision making over time given (the needs) of our subscriber base,'' Chapek said.

