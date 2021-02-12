Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

It has been just a year since Crash Landing on You Season 1 dropped its finale. Currently, Season 2 of Crash Landing on You has become one of the most anticipated television series in South Korea and across the world.

The global viewers continue to demand Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's presence in Crash Landing on You Season 2. Even Allure Korea chose Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as 'Couple of the Year' of 2020.

"Speaking of the couple of the year in the 2020 drama, it was obviously Yoon Se-ri and Lee Jung-hyuk of [Crash Landing on Love] achieved the highest ratings on tvN and became a popular couple. Son Ye-jin and Hyun-bin, who played Lee Jung-hyuk, and Son Ye-jin, who shouted 'Lee Jung-hyuk' with tearful eyes, proved they were 'Roco materials' once again," Allure Korea disclosed in its official statement.

In our previous article, we discussed how the South Korean TV series fans are expecting Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You Season 2 and consequently they launched a petition to compel the creators for working on it. The impression of signature is close to 13K.

The petition reveals three main demands of the global lovers of Crash Landing on You – Reunion between Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk and the NK soldiers, Korean Reunification, and Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family. Accordingly, they claimed that the series deserves another season at least.

Development on Crash Landing on You Season 2 was reportedly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses.

The viewers continue to believe that the second season starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin will surely be back. Their trust on the creators augmented after observing how the series helped revive the Hallyu wave in Japan that declined for years.

"Like Dorothy who meets the Wizard of Oz by accident, or like the pilot who meets the little prince by crash landing in a desert, Crash Landing on You depicts how an endless cycle of luck, destiny and beautiful stories can begin from unlikely and unexpected misfortunes, bad luck, and crash landings," Netflix revealed about Crash Landing on You's plot.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

