The Umbrella Academy Season 3 to return with remaining Hargreeves siblings

The Umbrella Academy is already renewed for Season 3 with 10 brand new episodes. The filming was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the good news is that the production is back now and has started its work.

According to Netflix, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 filming will end in August this year. As the first season premiered in February 2019 and second season in July 2020, we can predict Season 3 may release in late 2021 or early 2022.

Let's see who are in the cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Justin H Min is returning to play Ben Hargreeves. Ben can summon tentacle horrors from his body. He is deceased but appears regularly to Klaus and helps him occasionally.

The Sparrow Academy was already introduced in Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. The Academy has five children. Sir Reginald Hargreeves formed a new group of super-hero named The Sparrow Academy. Justin H. Min will play an alternate-universe-version of his character Ben, alongside a host of new faces.

The remaining Hargreeves siblings are also returning in The Umbrella Academy Season 3. The actors are Elliot Page (as Vanya Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman ( Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves), Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace Hargreeves) and Aidan Gallagher (The Boy / Number Five).

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is coming with a newcomer Ritu Arya, who will portray as Lila Pitts, Diego's love interest, and The Handler's adopted daughter.

Justin Cornwell joins third season as Sparrow leader Marcus, who will look after the family. Britne Oldford joins as Fei, a lonely misanthrope who loves to stay alone at home. Genesis Rodriguez joins as Sloane, who dreams romance.

Jake Epstein will play the role of Alphonso, armed with a sense of humor. And Cazzie David will portray the role of Jayme, a person who does not like to speak much. He thinks Alphonso is his only friend in the academy.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 could return at the end of 2021 or early 2022. Stay tuned with us for more updates on the web and television series.

Also Read: Coming 2 America trailer teases returning of many characters from first movie