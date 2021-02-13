Left Menu

Will Eubank to direct 'Paranormal Activity" reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:21 IST
Will Eubank to direct 'Paranormal Activity" reboot

A reboot of supernatural horror franchise ''Paranormal Activity'' is in the works from filmmaker Will Eubank and writer Christopher Landon.

Jason Blum of Blumhouse and Oren Peli will return to produce the new movie, which is being described as an ''unexpected retooling'' of the franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Eubank, who most recently helmed Kristen Stewart-starrer ''Underwater'', will direct the project from a script by Landon, who worked extensively for the franchise.

Landon will executive produce alongside Steven Schneider.

Created by Peli, the franchise started with 2007's ''Paranormal Activity'', which spawned five sequels over the years.

The films are based around a family haunted by a demon that stalks, terrifies and ultimately murders several members of the family and other bystanders during the course of the films.

The series makes use of production cameras set up and used like security cameras or other recording devices in an attempt to present the films as found footage.

The new ''Paranormal Activity'' movie is slated to release on March 4, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minority affairs ministry to organise 'mushaira' on 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' on Feb 20

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will organise a mushaira on the theme ek Bharat, shrestha Bharat one India, great India here on February 20 in which renowned poets from across the country will recite their poems and couplets.In a sta...

ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance - Bloomberg

Chinas ByteDance is said to be exploring the sale of the India operations of TikTok to rival unicorn Glance, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.The discussions, initiated by Japans SoftBank Group Corp , are private, early and complex, the ...

Scoreboard: 2nd India-England Test, Tea-Day 1

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma batting 132 Shubman Gill lbw b Stone 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Leach 21 Virat Kohli b Ali 0 Ajinkya Rahan...

No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans

No new COVID-19 case wasreported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, a healthofficial said.Two more people have recovered from the disease, hesaid.The Union territorys caseload stood at 5,007, ofwhich 11 are active cases, while 4,93...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021