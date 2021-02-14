Woman stabbed by her male friend; critical

A 37-year-old woman was stabbedby her male friend outside KEM Hospital here on Sunday, policesaid, adding the accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred in afternoon after an argumentbroke out between the accused Rajesh Kale and the victimwoman, an official said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in a criticalcondition, he said.

Kale has been booked by Bhoiwada police under section307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

''Kale and the woman are close friends. The woman livesin suburban Govandi with her family members while the accusedKale is a resident of Kurla,'' the official added.

