Left Menu

World War Z 2 confronted many ups & downs in last 7 years – know in details!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:30 IST
World War Z 2 confronted many ups & downs in last 7 years – know in details!
The viewers are highly waiting for World War Z 2 as the first received positive reviews for Brad Pitt's performance. Image Credit: Facebook / World War Z

Although the renewal of World War Z 2 movie is yet to be done, still fans continue to keep hope in favor of its creation. They have high expectations from the creators and producers of World War Z.

World War Z 2 is surely one of the most anticipated zombie-action-horror movies and is awaiting renewal for over the last seven years. The first movie, World War Z premiered in London on June 3, 2013. It was selected to open the 35th Moscow International Film Festival. The movie premiered in New York, and Los Angeles on June 14, 2013, and released everywhere on June 21, 2013, in the United States, in 2D and RealD 3D.

The viewers are highly waiting for World War Z 2 as the first received positive reviews for Brad Pitt's performance. However, the movie also accumulated certain criticism for the anti-climax, outdated CGI, and lack of faithfulness to the source material. However, the movie had a commercial success across the world, grossing over USD 540 million against a production budget of USD 190 million. This made World War Z the highest-grossing zombie film of all time.

After the successful opening of the first movie in June 2013, Paramount Pictures announced that it was moving ahead with a sequel or World War Z 2. In December same year, Juan Antonio Bayona had been chosen to direct the sequel. The progress continued for a sequel with the appointment of Steven Knight to pen the script in May 2014.

In May 2015, fans were enlightened with a beautiful news that World War Z 2 would premiere on the big screens on June 9, 2017. But Paramount Pictures made an announcement in January 2016 that Juan Antonio Bayona left the project due to other commitments. In August 2016, Variety reported that World War Z 2 was not yet in production, and David Fincher had entered negotiations to be the director. In April 2017, it was reported David Fincher was close to a deal to sign on.

Paramount confirmed David Fincher as the director of World War Z 2 in June 2017 with Brad Pitt returning to reprise his role. Filming was about to commence in the fall of 2018 but Fincher was busy with his TV series Mindhunter. The film was cancelled in February 2019 after several months of pre-production and staffing for principal photography in five countries.

The rise of coronavirus pandemic in the last year reportedly further removed the slightest hope for World War Z 2. Currently, there is no positive update on the making of a sequel. However, fans are suggested to not give up their hope as we have seen the emergence of many sequels after decades of delay.

Also Read: James Bond's No Time to Die postponed again till Oct 2021, what we know so far

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

A plane carrying Zimbabwes first coronavirus vaccines, 200,000 doses donated by China, arrived in the capital Harare on Monday. A further 600,000 doses from China are set to arrive in early March, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said...

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. plant at full capacity; infra sector gets massive budget boost

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANINewsVoir BSE NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited are leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks Fly Ash Bricks. Earlier, the company had informe...

Kerala CM inaugurates Gender Park campus after global meet on gender equality

Kozhikode Kerala India, February 15 ANIBusinessWire India The Gender Campus in Kozhikode, Kerala was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on February 14. The ceremony marked the functional launch of projects, programmes ...

Uttarakhand calamity: Three more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 53

Three more bodies were recovered on Monday from the flood-ravaged Tapovan tunnel, taking the toll in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 53.The bodies were recovered this morning from the Adit tunnel at the NTPCs Tapovan-Vishnugad projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021