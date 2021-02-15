World War Z 2 confronted many ups & downs in last 7 years – know in details!

Although the renewal of World War Z 2 movie is yet to be done, still fans continue to keep hope in favor of its creation. They have high expectations from the creators and producers of World War Z.

World War Z 2 is surely one of the most anticipated zombie-action-horror movies and is awaiting renewal for over the last seven years. The first movie, World War Z premiered in London on June 3, 2013. It was selected to open the 35th Moscow International Film Festival. The movie premiered in New York, and Los Angeles on June 14, 2013, and released everywhere on June 21, 2013, in the United States, in 2D and RealD 3D.

The viewers are highly waiting for World War Z 2 as the first received positive reviews for Brad Pitt's performance. However, the movie also accumulated certain criticism for the anti-climax, outdated CGI, and lack of faithfulness to the source material. However, the movie had a commercial success across the world, grossing over USD 540 million against a production budget of USD 190 million. This made World War Z the highest-grossing zombie film of all time.

After the successful opening of the first movie in June 2013, Paramount Pictures announced that it was moving ahead with a sequel or World War Z 2. In December same year, Juan Antonio Bayona had been chosen to direct the sequel. The progress continued for a sequel with the appointment of Steven Knight to pen the script in May 2014.

In May 2015, fans were enlightened with a beautiful news that World War Z 2 would premiere on the big screens on June 9, 2017. But Paramount Pictures made an announcement in January 2016 that Juan Antonio Bayona left the project due to other commitments. In August 2016, Variety reported that World War Z 2 was not yet in production, and David Fincher had entered negotiations to be the director. In April 2017, it was reported David Fincher was close to a deal to sign on.

Paramount confirmed David Fincher as the director of World War Z 2 in June 2017 with Brad Pitt returning to reprise his role. Filming was about to commence in the fall of 2018 but Fincher was busy with his TV series Mindhunter. The film was cancelled in February 2019 after several months of pre-production and staffing for principal photography in five countries.

The rise of coronavirus pandemic in the last year reportedly further removed the slightest hope for World War Z 2. Currently, there is no positive update on the making of a sequel. However, fans are suggested to not give up their hope as we have seen the emergence of many sequels after decades of delay.

