Shilpa Shetty Kundra pens heartfelt birthday note for daughter Samisha

As her daughter, Samisha Shetty turned one on Monday, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned a heartwarming note with a montage of throwback photos of the birthday girl.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:06 IST
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As her daughter, Samisha Shetty turned one on Monday, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned a heartwarming note with a montage of throwback photos of the birthday girl. The 'Dhadkan' actor took to Instagram to post a special video, which brings back the beautiful memories of toddler Samisha. From the infant pictures of her baby girl to their recent family pictures, the video was a complete package of moments that they have been spending together.

With the short clip, she captioned the post by expressing her feelings for her daughter and revealed what gift she has received from the baby girl on the occasion. "Mumma - hearing you say this, as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get," she wrote.

"From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth, your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day...," her caption further read. Marking the first birthday of her daughter, the 'Hungama 2' actor also expressed that the past year had brought tons of love, happiness, and light into the lives of her family.

Concluding the caption of the post that accumulated more than one million views within a few hours Shilpa wrote, "We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always", using red heart and evil eyes protector amulet emoticon. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had announced the arrival of their baby girl through an Instagram post. The couple welcomed their little angel Samisha on February 15 through surrogacy. The couple also has a son named Viaan who was born in May 2012. (ANI)

