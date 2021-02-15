Dead to Me Season 3 likely to wrap up filming in April 2021, what more we know

The dark comedy-drama Dead to Me had been already renewed for Season 3 in July last year and is expected to stream on Netflix soon. Season 2 received positive responses from fans and now they want to know what will happen next.

Dead to Me Season 2 left some twisted unfinished endings. Although there are no spoilers, still it seems that Season 3 will clear all those cliffhangers. The disappointing fact is that the upcoming Season 3 will end the Netflix series Dead to Me.

The series creator, Liz Feldman told Deadline that she does not want the series to be so long. "I always knew from the inception of the show that I didn't want it to be a long long-running show," she said. "Then there was a certain point when we were in production on Season 2 when the end of the show came to me, pretty profoundly, so I realized, 'I know the story that I have to tell' and Season 3 feels like the right time to do that. It's just something that came to me organically, and I tend to try to follow the gut feeling I have," Liz Feldman said.

Last year in July, Liz Feldman told that Dead to Me Season 3 was already in the writer's room. "We're definitely hoping to start at some point in the next six months," Feldman added.

Dead to Me Season 3's production was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the good news is that the team started filming the third season in January 2021. The completion of its filming is likely to end in April this year.

Dead to Me is Netflix's comedy-drama series that follows the friendship between Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini). They were very electric together on–screen, which creates some funny moments too. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are expected to return to play their roles in Dead to Me Season 3.

Dead to Me was streamed by over 30 million viewers, as Netflix announced in July 2019, within its first month of release on the streaming platform. The series received many nominations alongside awards and some of which are still pending.

Dead to Me Season 3 is expected to be out in late 2021 or starting of 2022. There is no official confirmation on it. Stay connected with us for more information on Netflix shows.

