Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

The Netflix viewers are wondering how Sex Education Season 3 will be different from the previous seasons. The production team already started working on Season 3 of Sex Education in September last amid coronavirus pandemic and global lockdown.

We had already seen the first snap from the set of Sex Education Season 3 that displayed actor Ncuti Gatwa (played Eric Effiong's role) wearing a mask reading the scripts. In the picture, it's written "18th September - Ncuti learning lines on an excellent sofa". On the second image, the actor Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman) is sitting on the grass wearing a mask. Over her picture, it's written: "14th September - Trish when it was sunny."

The viewers will be surprised to learn that Sex Education Season 3 will have a time jump. The popular actor, Asa Butterfield said in a conversation with The Guardian that the upcoming third season would have a time jump. The young actor cited that his character Otis Milburn 'has grown up a bit'.

"There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," Asa Butterfield cited.

However, the good news is that Sex Education Season 3 will not mark to the series. Laurie Nunn, the series creator recently revealed that Season 3 was not targeted to bring a conclusion to the popular Netflix series.

According to Laurie Nunn, Sex Education will not continue for many years as some actors are bound to be linked with other projects. However, Nunn's statement ensures that fans can at least hope for the fourth season.

The change in Sex Education Season 3's filming obviously means the series will be quite different whenever it comes back. This Netflix series is usually set in the summer months and is full of bright and sunny shots.

Asa Butterfield said to Express.co.uk at a recent Royal Television Society Q&A that the show would look different this year. "It's really picturesque. They've done an amazing job at finding these locations. We usually shoot in the summer and then obviously this year those got pushed so we've been shooting through autumn and winter. So, I quite like the fact it's going to have a different tone. It's always been very beautiful and sunny and now we've got more browns and reds of autumn. It's a bit greyer, everyone has got jackets on," Butterfield opined.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

