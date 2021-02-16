Left Menu

Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco, who shared a wholesome Valentine's Day post this weekend, got a comment from ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki after she called her life forgettable and 'boring' before she met husband Karl Cook.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:31 IST
Johnny Galecki reacts to Kaley Cuoco's Valentine's Day post
Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco, who shared a wholesome Valentine's Day post this weekend, got a comment from ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki after she called her life forgettable and 'boring' before she met husband Karl Cook. The 35-year-old actor had shared a snapshot of herself and Karl Cook celebrating the February holiday, posting an Instagram picture of the two embracing each other and sharing a kiss.

In the sepia-toned picture, both of them can be seen wearing face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cuoco comically captioned the post as, 'Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know! I don't remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been! I love you @mrtankcook !' Taking note of the comment, Galecki, who dated Cuoco for 2 years while they starred together on 'The Big Bang Theory', jokingly took offense to Cuoco's caption and wrote, "Um," playfully referencing their time together.

While Galecki might not have been a fan of the romantic caption, her husband certainly was. Cook replied, "This is the only way I want to kiss from now on!!! I love you so much, honey!" Cuoco is married to her professional equestrian Karl Cook, who she tied the knot in 2018, while Galecki recently split from Alaina Meyer after two years. They share a son together. (ANI)

