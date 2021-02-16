Rick and Morty Season 5: Harmon talks on show’s future, Roiland hints making of Season 7

Many fans are wondering if Rick and Morty Season 5 is in the process of making. They want to know what new things will come up in the fifth season, for which they have been waiting for long.

In a discussion with Entertainment Weekly, Rick and Morty creators, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon said that Season 5 would be out quicker than the previous seasons. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Dan Harmon opined.

Earlier, Harmon also assured that Rick and Morty Season 5 would arrive on time, although that time was different, before the onset of coronavirus pandemic. Later, the production for fifth season could suffer like any other entertainment projects in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the release date for Rick and Morty Season 5 is yet to be confirmed or announced, Harmon recently teased that the team is already having strategies for the show's future and working on fifth season with full dedication.

"Everyone is equalized in the interruption sense in a Zoom writers' room. And I think that's a good thing because it really democratizes what can be an easily ignored psychological thing that could continue to go on in a physical writers' room," Harmon said.

Rick and Morty's co-creator, Justin Roiland revealed in a discussion with Slash Film that the team is already working on Season 7.

Rick and Morty Season 5 does not have an official release date but is expected to be out anytime in 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

Also Read: The Dragon Prince's creators release updates on Season 4's making, what more we know