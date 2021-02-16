The Dragon Prince’s creators release updates on Season 4’s making, what more we know

Waiting for The Dragon Prince Season 4 seems to elongate further. The good part is that Dragon Prince was already renewed for four additional seasons each with nine episodes. Read more to get the latest facts related to the upcoming season.

Expecting The Dragon Prince Season 4 in 2020 was natural as the first season was released in 2018 followed by second and third seasons in 2019. There was no requirement of any big break between two seasons.

However, the production for Dragon Prince Season 4 was badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Almost all the television, web series and movies were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Recently, The Dragon Prince creators released an update on Twitter on the upcoming Season 4 in which they revealed that the ongoing pandemic situation has turned a big hindrance on the way of completing it. "While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time," they wrote.

However, they assured that the team is dedicatedly working on The Dragon Prince Season 4. "Our team has been working hard since the full Saga was greenlit to bring you the next phase of The Dragon Prince with care, passion and creativity," they further clarified.

"We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore," they cited on Twitter.

On the other hand, considering that fans are keenly waiting for The Dragon Prince Season 4, they wrote, "Although we can't give you a date for Season 4 at this point, we want you to know that the new seasons will be worth the wait!"

The post addressed to The Dragon Prince community revealed how the creators expressed their gratitude to fans across the world 'for their patience and continued passion.' They are looking forward to releasing exciting information at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) International or New York Comic Con (NYCC) in this year.

If sources are taken seriously, the upcoming season bring new dragons and other characters. It will see the actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo), Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), and Sasha Rojen as Ezran.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 does not have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Supergirl Season 6: Azie Tesfai shares valuable info on final season