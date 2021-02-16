Left Menu

The Dragon Prince’s creators release updates on Season 4’s making, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:44 IST
The Dragon Prince’s creators release updates on Season 4’s making, what more we know
Expecting The Dragon Prince Season 4 in 2020 was natural as the first season was released in 2018 followed by second and third seasons in 2019. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Waiting for The Dragon Prince Season 4 seems to elongate further. The good part is that Dragon Prince was already renewed for four additional seasons each with nine episodes. Read more to get the latest facts related to the upcoming season.

Expecting The Dragon Prince Season 4 in 2020 was natural as the first season was released in 2018 followed by second and third seasons in 2019. There was no requirement of any big break between two seasons.

However, the production for Dragon Prince Season 4 was badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Almost all the television, web series and movies were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Recently, The Dragon Prince creators released an update on Twitter on the upcoming Season 4 in which they revealed that the ongoing pandemic situation has turned a big hindrance on the way of completing it. "While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time," they wrote.

However, they assured that the team is dedicatedly working on The Dragon Prince Season 4. "Our team has been working hard since the full Saga was greenlit to bring you the next phase of The Dragon Prince with care, passion and creativity," they further clarified.

"We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore," they cited on Twitter.

On the other hand, considering that fans are keenly waiting for The Dragon Prince Season 4, they wrote, "Although we can't give you a date for Season 4 at this point, we want you to know that the new seasons will be worth the wait!"

The post addressed to The Dragon Prince community revealed how the creators expressed their gratitude to fans across the world 'for their patience and continued passion.' They are looking forward to releasing exciting information at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) International or New York Comic Con (NYCC) in this year.

If sources are taken seriously, the upcoming season bring new dragons and other characters. It will see the actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo), Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), and Sasha Rojen as Ezran.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 does not have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Supergirl Season 6: Azie Tesfai shares valuable info on final season

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NC leader arrested under UAPA for 'hate speech' last year: police

National Conference leader Hilal Lone has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally during last years district development council elections in Bandipora, a senior police of...

Priyanka Gandhi recalls her grandmother while wishing on Basant Panchami

Recalling the gesture of her grandmother, former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on Basant Panchami, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a nostalgic post as she greeted the nation on the occasion of the festival. Pr...

South Africa says documentation on Russian COVID-19 vaccine sent to regulator

South Africas health ministry said on Tuesday that the manufacturers of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine had submitted documentation to local medicines regulator SAHPRA for registration.The ministry said it was continuously engaging with ...

Tookit case: Disha Ravi's arrest made in accordance with law, says Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday said the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with law which doesnt differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old.Talking to reporters at an event here, Shriv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021