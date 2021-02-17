Left Menu

Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. I have tested positive for COVID19. Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:23 IST
Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. ''I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining,'' Shorey wrote.

The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like ''Angrezi Medium'', ''Lootcase'', ''Kadakh'', and series such as ''PariWar'' and ''High''. Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy drama ''Metro Park'', which started streaming in January. On Tuesday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar warned that the Maharashtra government could think of imposing a ''second lockdown'' in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 3,15,030 with 461 new cases on Tuesday and the death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

