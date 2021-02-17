Left Menu

Ranvir Shorey quarantines himself after testing positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:04 IST
Ranvir Shorey (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform his fans and followers about his health condition while sharing that he is experiencing mild symptoms.

He wrote, "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining." After his health update on the micro-blogging website, many of his fans wished him a quick recovery. On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others have been infected with the virus.

In March, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Ranvir had recently mourned late actor Sandeep Nahar's demise by alleged suicide. Expressing grief, he had wrote, "The pressures behind the screen, neither from the balconies nor stalls can be seen. Om Shanti."

On the work front, the 'Bheja Fry' actor had a packed 2020 as he featured in several films like 'Angrezi Medium', 'Lootcase', 'Kadakh'. He also starred in series such as 'PariWar' and 'High'. The 48-year-old star currently features in the second season of the comedy-drama 'Metro Park', which started streaming in January this year. He has been shooting for Vikas Bahl's 'Sunflower' with Sunil Grover and Mukul Chadha.

The actor also has Santosh Sivan's 'Mumbaikaar' in the pipeline, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Ishra and Vikrant Masey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

