Rege-Jean Page joins cast of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Actor Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of 2020, has nabbed the leading role in the film adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:57 IST
Rege-Jean Page (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of 2020, has nabbed the leading role in the film adaptation of 'Dungeons and Dragons'. The actor, who rose to fame after starring in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton', has joined the cast of the upcoming movie, which also features actors Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount and eOne's 'Dungeons and Dragons' feature adaptation will be helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Frzancis Daley, the duo behind New Line's sleeper hit 'Game Night'. The forthcoming film is based on the popular fantasy role-playing game from Wizards on the Coast. Goldstein and Daley, who are helming the film, have also written the latest version of the script based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio.

Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada, and Paramount distributing it in the rest of the world. Jeremy Latcham is bankrolling via his deal with eOne, Hasbro's entertainment arm. Hasbro's Brian Goldner is also producing. The popular game is known for its war games, treasure hunts, camaraderie and reversals of fortune, all in a fantasy setting that combines humans, elves, orcs and hundreds of other creatures. The game famously uses multi-sided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host known as the Dungeon Master.

It is not known whether the story of the upcoming film is a straight-up fantasy or incorporates the storytelling and game-playing aspects. Apart from 'Bridgerton', Page's other credits include a role in the ABC legal drama 'For the People', as well as supporting turns in 'Mortal Engines' and 'Sylvie's Love'.

The actor will be next seen hosting 'Saturday Night Live', which marks his debut on the late-night American show. This month, he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work on 'Bridgerton'.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

