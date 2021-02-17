Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Badgley Mischka eyes in glitzy fall line; Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller and more

Updated: 17-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Badgley Mischka eyes 'the return to wonderful' in glitzy fall line

Dinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischka's fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, with the American label presenting an array of shiny dresses for when fashionistas will be able to socialise freely again. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their "return to wonderful" collection, filmed at one of their favourite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller 'Fear of Rain'

New psychological thriller "Fear of Rain" takes audiences inside the mind of a schizophrenic teenager who struggles to tell the difference between horrifying hallucinations and reality. The movie stars Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr. as the parents of Rain Burroughs (Madison Iseman), who is trying to settle back into normal high school life after being hospitalised for psychosis.

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

A Spanish chess board maker discovered by chance that its products played a cameo role in hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" , and its sales have since soared. "One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

New wave singer Numan revisits climate change on new album

British new wave singer Gary Numan, recalling the release of his last album in 2017, says he cried "like a baby" when it brought him success he last tasted nearly four decades earlier. That album, "Savage: Songs From A Broken World", tackled the issue of global warming, and he's explored the same theme - one he says he feels passionate about - on its successor, "Intruder", from which he has released a single.

