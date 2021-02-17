Left Menu

Raising fans' excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday dropped the trailer of the much-talked-about film 'Cruella' that features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:27 IST
'Cruella' trailer: Emma Stone brings Disney's notoriously fashionable villain to life
Poster of the film (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Raising fans' excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday dropped the trailer of the much-talked-about film 'Cruella' that features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side. The company's long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians that serves as an origin story for the puppy-powered classic's iconic villainess is set to be released in May, this year.

The trailer has arrived one day after the makers of the movie released the first poster on social media which features Stone in a never-seen-before avatar, rocking Cruella's signature two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup. The one-minute thirty-three-second trailer takes the audience back to the 1970s sets of London where the young character of Cruella, played by Stone, is seen coming on a path that would transform her into a thief of 'dalmatian' breed puppies. The flick will also feature Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

E! News reported that initially 'Cruella' was scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release. But, following the start of filming in August 2019, Disney delayed the film's release from December 2020 to May 2021. In August 2019, Disney had shared the first look of Stone from the film. The first look of the 'La La Land' actor as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil was unveiled during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

In the first look image, Stone sported de Vil's signature two-toned hairstyle, gothic dark eye makeup, and a bold red lip. Dressed in a leather jacket, she could be seen while walking three Dalmatians in the picture, while co-stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser could be seen standing in the background. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the upcoming prequel will explore how 'Cruella', who started out as a designer, turned into a woman obsessed with wearing a coat made of puppy skin.

For the unversed, American actor Glenn Close originally brought 'Cruella de Vil' to life in 1996's '101 Dalmatians' and in the 2000 hit film '102 Dalmatians'. She also serves as an executive producer on this new adaptation. (ANI)

