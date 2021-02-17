Sandeep Nahar suicide: Abetment case against wife, mother-in- law

Sandeep Nahar suicide: Abetment case against wife, mother-in- lawPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:58 IST
Police have registered a case ofabetment of suicide against actor Sandeep Nahar's wife andmother-in-law after he was found to have hanged himself twodays ago, an official said on Wednesday.
An FIR were registered on a complaint filed bySandeep's father Vijay Kumar Nahar against Sandeep's wifeKhanchan and mother-in-law Veenu under IPC section 306(abetment to suicide), he said.
No arrest has been made, the official added.
The actor, who had featured in Akshay Kumar's ''Kesari''and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ''MS Dhoni'', was foundunconscious by his wife and friends on Monday night.
Sandeep had posted a suicide note on Facebook with anine- minute video, opening up about his marital troubles.
He was ''frustrated'' with constant fights with his wifeKanchan and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and alsohis mother-in-law, he purportedly said in the video.
He also mentioned ''politics'' he faced in Bollywood.
PTI ZAKRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)