'Mom' to end with season 8

''Mom'', the longest-running comedy series on CBS network, will go off air after the current eighth season. According to Deadline, the series finale will be broadcast on May 6.

This is the last season of the Chuck Lorre-produced multi-camera comedy that received a two-year pick-up in 2019.

The end of the chapter also marks the completion of the current contract for series star Allison Janney, who became the sole lead of the show following the exit of Anna Faris last year.

A strong performer in the ratings, ''Mom'' started as a rare comedy with two female leads and deals with important issues like addiction, recovery and parenting.

The series, which aired in 2013, started with Faris and Janney as daughter-mother duo Christy and Bonnie Plunkett, who, after having been estranged for years while both were struggling with addiction, attempt to pull their lives and their relationship together by trying to stay sober.

''Mom'' also earned Janney two Emmy Awards for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her role. Executive producers Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay expressed their gratitude towards the ''brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew'' for embarking upon this journey.

''From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. ''Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing 'Mom' has positively impacted so many lives,'' they said in a joint statement. Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said since its debut, ''Mom'' has touched lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a deft touch.

''Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series,'' Kahl added.

Most recently, ''Mom'' was nominated for three Critics Choice Awards including best comedy series, best supporting actor in a comedy series for William Fichtner, and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Jaime Pressly.

Fichtner plays Adam, retired stuntman who is married to Bonnie, and Pressly stars as Jill, a wealthy, divorced socialite and Bonnie's sponsee at their Alcoholics Anonymous group.

The series also stars Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, and Kristen Johnston.

