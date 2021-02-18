Marwan Kenzari in talks for Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

''The Old Guard'' star Marwan Kenzari is in negotiations to board Dwayne Johnson-led antihero movie ''Black Adam''.

The film is a spin-off to Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's ''Shazam!'' that featured actor Zachary Levi as the titular superhero.

If finalized, Kenzari will join Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell in the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson opposite Emily Blunt in Disney's upcoming ''Jungle Cruise'', is attached to helm the new film.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

The project will start production in April in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kenzari broke out after featuring as Jafar in Disney's 2019 live-action movie ''Aladdin''. His film credits also include Tom Cruise-starrer ''The Mummy'' and Kenneth Branagh's ''Murder on the Orient Express''.

The actor most recently starred in Netflix hit ''The Old Guard'', alongside Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

