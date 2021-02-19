Left Menu

Brittany Snow roped in for Ti West horror thriller 'X'

American actor Brittany Snow, best known for her work in the Pitch Perfect movies, has joined 'X', the latest horror endeavour from director Ti West.

19-02-2021
Brittany Snow (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Brittany Snow, best known for her work in the Pitch Perfect movies, has joined 'X', the latest horror endeavour from director Ti West. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project, which is being co-financed by A24 and Bron, is prepping to shoot in New Zealand with Mia Goth, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), and Jenna Ortega in the cast.

Best known for his horror films, West has penned down the script and is also serving as the director of the project. The details of the script are being kept in the dark but is said to be about the making of an adult film. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, Sam Levinson, and Ashley Levinson. Mescudi is executive producing.

The 34-year-old star Snow previously starred in a massively successful 'Pitch Perfect' trilogy as Chloe, one of the leaders of the capella group, The Bellas, and was most recently seen as the lead of the Fox television series 'Almost Family'. The actor has been working behind the camera, writing and directing a short film titled 'Milkshake', which made the festival circuit and is prepping her first feature, 9/17, which she co-wrote. The project is being produced by Yale Productions. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

