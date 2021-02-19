Left Menu

Whoopi Goldberg joins Amazon series 'Harlem'

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg has boarded the cast of Amazon's upcoming comedy series ''Harlem''.

The show, created by Tracy Oliver of ''Girls Trip'' fame, also features actor Jasmine Guy, known for appearing in series such as ''A Different World'' and ''The Vampire Diaries''.

According to Deadline, the two actors will recur in the series. The single-camera comedy show follows the lives of four black women, friends from their college days at NYU, as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Goldberg, 65, will essay the role of Dr Elise Pruitt, the brilliant, intense new department head at Columbia University with a warmth that has a fragile on/off switch.

Guy, 58, will star as Patricia, Quinn’s wealthy mom who wants her daughter to give up her seemingly failing career as a designer and just settle down.

''Harlem'' is backed by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.

