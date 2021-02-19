Left Menu

Here's when Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom' will release

Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar will soon treat moviegoers with his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom', the release date of which is finally out. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 28, this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:27 IST
Here's when Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom' will release
Poster of 'Bell Bottom' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar will soon treat moviegoers with his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom', the release date of which is finally out. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 28, this year. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news about the film's release date on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR: #BELLBOTTOM RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #BellBottom - starring #AkshayKumar as #RAW agent - to release in *cinemas* on 28 May 2021... Costars #VaaniKapoor, #HumaQureshi, #LaraDutta and #AdilHussain... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari." In another tweet, he added, "#BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the forthcoming film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Adil Hussain in lead roles. 'Bell Bottom', a spy thriller, will feature Akshay playing the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film.

'Bell Bottom' was the first major Bollywood film to start and finish its shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming film marks Vaani's first collaboration with Khiladi Kumar. Apart from 'Bell Bottom', Akshay has a flurry of projects in his kitty including 'Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sambalpuri fabric needs online marketing platform & modern design: IIM-S study

The famous Sambalpuri fabric of Odisha needs online marketing platforms and modernhandloom designs to expand its reach to consumers across theglobe, according to a study by a premier management school.The Indian Institute of Management, Sam...

Copper futures rise on fresh bets

Copper prices on Friday rose 0.9 per cent to Rs 663.30 per kg in the futures trade on a pick-up in the spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for the February delivery traded higher by Rs 5.90, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs ...

Efforts made so Netaji is forgotten: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shahsaid on Friday that efforts were made to ensure Netaji SubhasChandra Bose is forgotten but his legacy of courage,patriotism and selfless service to the nation will endure tilleternity and continue to inspire fut...

Swedish c.bank to maintain pandemic support, could cut rates if needed

Swedens central bank will do what is needed to support the economy through the pandemic and could cut the benchmark interest rate if necessary, the minutes of its most recent policy meeting, published on Friday, showed. After a relatively s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021