PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:06 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' to hit theatres in July

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's romantic-drama ''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'', featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, is set to release in theatres on July 9.

In the film, billed as a ''progressive love story'', Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of a cross functional athlete.

The announcement of the film's release date was made by the official handle of production house T-Series on Twitter on Friday.

''Abhishek Kapoor’s #ChandigarhKareAashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021. ''A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures,'' read the tweet alongside a picture of the film's team, including producers Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.

The production of the movie commenced amid the coronavirus pandemic in October 2020 and the team wrapped the film in about 48 days in Chandigarh.

''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'' marks Abhishek Kapoor's return to direction three years after the romantic-drama ''Kedarnath''.

This is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Khurrana, who was last seen in ''Gulabo Sitabo''.

Khurrana is currently working on ''Anek'', which reunites the actor with his ''Article 15'' director Anubhav Sinha.

Apart from ''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'', Vaani Kapoor will also feature in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ''Shamshera'' and ''Bellbottom'', opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. While ''Shamshera'' is set to release on June 25, ''Bellbottom'' will arrive in theatres on May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

