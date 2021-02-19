Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' to release on this date

Left Menu

The highly anticipated Bollywood movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to hit the big screens on July 9, this year.

Actors Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The highly anticipated Bollywood movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to hit the big screens on July 9, this year. The upcoming film, which features Ayushmann along with actor Vaani Kapoor, marks the first-ever collaboration between the duo. 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', which wrapped its shoot in late December, was the first Indian film to complete the entire shooting during the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie by ace filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor will feature Ayushmann portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Vaani will reportedly essay a transgender character. 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a modern-day love story, which has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan, has an impressive line-up of films including Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek', and Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'. On the other hand, Vaani is set to have a super exciting year with releases like 'Shamshera,' and 'Bell Bottom'. (ANI)

