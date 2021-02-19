Left Menu

Dutch finance minister's skating tweet lands him on thin ice

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:05 IST
Dutch finance minister's skating tweet lands him on thin ice

The Dutch finance minister was on thin ice Friday for taking to a speed skating oval with one of the Netherlands' greatest Olympians.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra faced criticism Friday for breaching the country's tough coronavirus lockdown after posting a photo of himself on Twitter skating alongside Sven Kramer, the winner of four Winter Olympics gold medals in speed skating.

“Sport is incredibly nice and also healthy,” Hoekstra tweeted.

It is also currently banned at indoor venues such as the Thialf oval where Hoekstra skated. “Indoor sports venues are shut, so this was not allowed,” Minister for Medical Care and Sport Tamara van Ark told reporters in The Hague. Hoekstra quickly admitted he'd made a mistake.

“I should have kept my sneakers on and not donned my skates,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New public sector enterprises policy envisages at most 4 PSUs in strategic sectors: DPE Secy

The new public sector enterprises policy envisages that the strategic sectors have limited number of players restricting it to maximum four public sector enterprises of the holding nature, a top official said on Friday.Department of Public ...

Spain close to vaccinating all nursing-home residents, on track for summer goals

Spain has given a full two-shot course of coronavirus vaccines to almost all its elderly nursing-home residents, the FED care-home association said on Friday, restoring some sense of security to the most vulnerable section of the population...

Alpine skiing-Faivre wins giant slamon for France as Pinturault misses out

Mathieu Faivre became the first Frenchman for more than 50 years to win giant slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships as team mate Alexis Pinturault skied out in his second run on Friday. Pinturault had set a searing pace in th...

Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in danger of missing next weeks Champions League match at Atalanta after picking up an unspecified injury.Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that his top scorer would not available for Saturdays ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021