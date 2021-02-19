Left Menu

'Ratha Sapthami' draws thousands of devotees

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:29 IST
'Ratha Sapthami' draws thousands of devotees

After a nearly 11 month gap due toCOVID-19 induced restrictions, thousands of devotees fromacross the country on Friday took part in the sacredprocessions of the annual ''Ratha Sapthami'' festival at thehill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on theoccasion of ''Surya Jayanthi.' The devotees were allowed to congregate in large numbersat all open places around the complex of the shrine todayafter nearly 11 months due to the cornavirus inducedrestrictions, a temple official told PTI.

After the lockdown, the hill shrine was reopened fordevotees from June 11 last, but with very limited numbers perday and slowly but steadily, the numbers were increasedfollowing requests from devotees, the official said.

The recently held 'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' was alsoobserved without the participation of devotees, he said.

The official said the Rathasapthami festival is observedas one of the most sacred events at the over two millennia oldshrine on the occasion of 'Jayanthi of Lord Surya (Sun)annually for the last several centuries.

As part of the festivity today, the centuries old 'utsav'idol of Lord Venkateswara, adorned with several gem-setornaments, was taken out in a procession around the templemounted on seven sacred golden 'vahanas' (carriers) atdifferent intervals from dawn to night.

The holy spectacle began just before the crack of dawnwith the idol of Lord being carried on the majestic golden'Surya' (Sun) 'vahana', followed by the other six carriers --''Chinna Sesha, Garuda, Hanuman, Kalpavriksha, Sarvabhupala andChandra'' separately at different intervals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83' to release in June

Filmmaker Kabir Khans much-awaited cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to arrive in theatres on June 4, more than a year after it was originally scheduled to release.The film chronicles Indian cricket teams first World Cup win ...

Chandigarh records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh on Friday recorded 19 fresh COVID-19 infections which took its caseload to 21,371, according to a medical bulletin.The death toll remained unchanged at 348 as no new death was reported, the bulletin said.There are 156 active case...

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019

The Delhi Police on Friday said fatal accidents in the national capital decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and cited its strategy, including dynamic deployment and road safety awareness campaigns, as the reason behind it...

Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series directors, writers

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Mirzapur web series directors and writers in connection with an FIR lodged against them, alleging improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur.Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021