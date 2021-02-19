'Ratha Sapthami' draws thousands of devotees

After a nearly 11 month gap due toCOVID-19 induced restrictions, thousands of devotees fromacross the country on Friday took part in the sacredprocessions of the annual ''Ratha Sapthami'' festival at thehill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on theoccasion of ''Surya Jayanthi.' The devotees were allowed to congregate in large numbersat all open places around the complex of the shrine todayafter nearly 11 months due to the cornavirus inducedrestrictions, a temple official told PTI.

After the lockdown, the hill shrine was reopened fordevotees from June 11 last, but with very limited numbers perday and slowly but steadily, the numbers were increasedfollowing requests from devotees, the official said.

The recently held 'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' was alsoobserved without the participation of devotees, he said.

The official said the Rathasapthami festival is observedas one of the most sacred events at the over two millennia oldshrine on the occasion of 'Jayanthi of Lord Surya (Sun)annually for the last several centuries.

As part of the festivity today, the centuries old 'utsav'idol of Lord Venkateswara, adorned with several gem-setornaments, was taken out in a procession around the templemounted on seven sacred golden 'vahanas' (carriers) atdifferent intervals from dawn to night.

The holy spectacle began just before the crack of dawnwith the idol of Lord being carried on the majestic golden'Surya' (Sun) 'vahana', followed by the other six carriers --''Chinna Sesha, Garuda, Hanuman, Kalpavriksha, Sarvabhupala andChandra'' separately at different intervals.

