Godzilla vs. Kong bag clips reveal more new creatures

Warner Bros. Pictures recently unveiled a new trailer of Godzilla vs. Kong. The movie is the fourth film in the Legendary's MonsterVerse. Moreover, a new collection of bag clips by Monogram has been revealed as the part of merchandise campaign for Godzilla vs. Kong.

Kaiju News Outlet brought a handful of Monogram of different creatures including Godzilla, Kong, Warbat, and more. It seems the bag clips revealed some pictures of creatures of the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong. If you remember, Warbat and Hellhawk are quite similar to skullcrawler, who first appeared in Kong: Skull Island.

A new series of #GodzillaVsKong bag clips by Monogram has been revealed. Source: Luminous pic.twitter.com/AzTyKeSC1Q — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 11, 2021

However, the much-awaited movie Godzilla vs. Kong is just a few weeks away from its premiere. The film is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film.

Check out the trailer here:

Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgårdm (as Nathan Lind), Millie Bobby Brown (Madison Russell), Rebecca Hall (Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes), Shun Oguri (Ren Serizawa), Eiza González (Maya Simmons), Julian Dennison (Josh Valentine), Kyle Chandler (Dr. Mark Russell), Demián Bichir (Walter Simmons).

Zhang Ziyi will reprise her role in the upcoming film Godzilla vs. Kong. Van Marten will assist her. Lance Reddick and Jessica Henwick's characters are still kept under wraps while Hakeem Kae-Kazim appears as Admiral Wilcox and Benjamin Rigby appears as Sonar Operator.

Child actress, Kaylee Hottle will portray as Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong. She is an American famed star, who is getting popular for the upcoming movie. She belongs to an all-Deaf family.

Her last four generations were deaf from her father's side. Kaylee Hottle started her career working in different ads such as Glide app public service announcement (2017) and 10 Deaf Children: One Powerful Message (2018).

Here's the official synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong from the distributors, Legendary and Warner Bros.

"Legends collide in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to be theatrically released on March 26, 2021, and in the United States on March 31. Stay with us for more updates.

