Guj: Cong MLA, sons get one yr jail term in 2008 attack case

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 20-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 17:59 IST
A court in Gujarat's Junagadhdistrict on Saturday sentenced a Congress MLA and his threesons to one year in jail for attacking three members of afamily in a dispute over a panchayat election in 2008.

The court of judicial magistrate (First Class)Dilipgiri Goswami at Mendarda found Congress MLA BhikhabhaiJoshi guilty under sections 452 (house trespass afterpreparation for hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt withdangerous means) of the IPC, and sentenced him to one year injail.

The court also sentenced his three sons - Bharat,Manoj, and Jayanti to one year in jail and imposed a fine ofRs 5,000 on all four accused, who were later granted bail.

Joshi and his three sons had entered the home of thecomplainant Mugerbhai Juneja at Amrapur village of Mendardataluka on November 4, 2008 and attacked the family with asword, pipe and knife, leaving them injured.

The attack was triggered by a dispute over a panchayatelection, it was stated.

The court ordered that Rs 10,000 collected from theaccused be given to the complainant towards his medical cost,and another Rs 5,000 be given to another family memberSonbaiben Juneja, who was also injured in the attack, it said.

The court took into account statements of 17 witnessesas well as documentary evidence while passing the judgment.

