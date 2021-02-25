Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Pagglait' to release on Netflix in March

Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra, is will start streaming on Netflix from March 26, the streamer announced on Thursday.Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film is billed as an emotional journey with a true-to-life portrayal of a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@sanyamalhotra07)

Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film is billed as ''an emotional journey with a true-to-life portrayal of a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis''. According to the press release from the streamer, Malhotra plays the role of the recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life - all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

Malhotra said she is ''thrilled'' to announce the film on her birthday.

''I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My 'Pagglait' journey was Pagglait indeed - and I can't wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon,'' the actor said in a statement.

Malhotra's last film ''Ludo'' also released on Netflix. She also starred in ''Shakuntala Devi'', which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video in the wake of the coronavirus-induced shutdown last year.

''Pagglait'' also stars Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment.

