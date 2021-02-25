Disney+ sets premiere dates for 'Loki', 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'

Disney+ has a whole slate of new shows coming this spring, including some from the insanely popular Marvel and Star Wars universes. As per Entertainment Weekly, the streaming service on Wednesday announced that 'Loki' starring actor Tom Hiddleston in the titular role, will premiere on June 11, this year.

The upcoming series, which takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', will follow Loki, the God of Mischief, as he steps out of his brother's shadow. In addition to Hiddleston, it will also feature Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Hiddleston previously teased 'Loki' during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, telling fans his character has "a lot of psychological evolution" to work through.

"You guys saw Avengers, right? So he's still that guy. And just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed. So there's a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen. This is new territory, a new world, new challenges, and I cannot wait to get started," he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. During a Wednesday Q&A, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige also gave an update on two other Marvel series coming soon to Disney+. 'She-Hulk' starts filming in a few weeks, and 'Moon Knight' will begin right after. On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that the animated series titled 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' will debut on May 4, this year.

The show's characters -- the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch -- were first introduced in 'The Clone Wars', which premiered in 2008 on the Cartoon Network and wrapped its final season on Disney+ last year. Each member of the group possesses a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the new series, the Bad Batch must find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. In addition to 'Loki' and 'The Bad Batch', Disney+ revealed the premiere dates for several other shows, including Monsters Inc. spinoff 'Monsters at Work' (July 12), the John Stamos-led basketball series 'Big Shot' (April 16) and the 'Turner and Hooch' reboot starring Josh Peck (July 16). (ANI)

