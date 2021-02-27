Netflix’s films & series are leading in 78th Golden Globe Awards, 2021

This year is quite big for the streaming giant Netflix. Netflix is leading in 78th Golden Globe Awards, 2021 across the categories of total 22 film and 20 series nominations. Read further to know more in details.

Interestingly, David Fincher's Netflix movie Mank tops the list with six nominations, including best film. The historical drama 'The Crown' that tells the story of about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, also receives six nods including best drama. The coming-of-age drama, The Queen's Gambit based on Walter Tevis's 1983 novel of the same name bags two Golden Globes nominations including Best Miniseries or Television Film. The Trial of the Chicago 7 bagged with five nominations.

Advertisement

The 78th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will finally be kicked off on Sunday 28, 2021, coast to coast from 5 pm to 8 pm PT/8-11 ET on NBC. Nominations for the award were chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This is the fourth time Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host the ceremony.

The ceremony is taking place two months later than the normal schedule due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the first time in history that the Golden Globe nominations are announced virtually, to follow the safety measures of the Covid-19. Here is the list for Netflix's shows nominations in 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Netflix's Film Nominations: 22

Mank

Best Motion Picture – Drama Gary Oldman: Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama Amanda Seyfried: Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture David Fincher: Best Director – Motion Picture Jack Fincher: Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin: Best Director Aaron Sorkin: Best Screenplay Best Motion Picture – Drama Sacha Baron Cohen: Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite's 'Hear My Voice': Best Original Song

The Life Ahead

Italy: Best Foreign Language Film Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi's 'Io sì (Seen)': Best Original Song

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Chadwick Boseman: Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama Viola Davis: Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama

News of the World

Helena Zengel: Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture' James Newton Howard: Best Original Score

The Prom

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy James Corden: Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Over The Moon

Best Animated Feature Film

Pieces of a Woman

Vanessa Kirby: Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama

Midnight Sky

Alexandre Desplat: Best Original Score

Netflix's Show / Series Nominations: 20

The Crown

Peter Morgan: Best Television Series – Drama Josh O'Connor: Best Actor – Television Series Drama Olivia Colman: Best Actress – Television Series Drama Emma Corrin: Best Actress – Television Series Drama Gillian Anderson: Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film Helena Bonham Carter: Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Ozark

Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams: Best Television Series – Drama Jason Bateman: Best Actor – Television Series Drama Laura Linney: Best Actress – Television Series Drama Julia Garner: Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Ratched

Evan Romansky: Best Television Series – Drama Sarah Paulson: Best Actress – Television Series Drama

Cynthia Nixon: Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

The Queen's Gambit

Scott Frank and Allan Scott: Best Miniseries or Television Film Anya Taylor-Joy: Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film

Unorthodox

Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinski: Best Miniseries or Television Film Shira Haas: Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film

Emily In Paris

Darren Star: Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Lily Collins: Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Hollywood

Jim Parsons: Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Also Read: 78th Golden Globes Nominations:'Mank' leads the pack with six nods