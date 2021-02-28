John Abraham drops party song 'Shor Machega'

Left Menu

A day after dropping the teaser from the powerful song 'Shor Macherga', Bollywood star John Abraham on Sunday dropped the party number.

A still from the song (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

A day after dropping the teaser from the powerful song 'Shor Macherga', Bollywood star John Abraham on Sunday dropped the party number. The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared the song, which is shot in the set up of a jungle-themed bar where John visits to meet with his goon friends.

The three-minute-thirty-nine-second song is a treat to the eyes which sees John Abraham getting down from his motorbike, which then sees Singh singing the lyrics of the song. The party number has crooned and written by Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala. The duo also gets featured in the video along with former Splitsvilla winner Shruti Sinha. The song showcases a few random shots from 'Mumbai Saga' featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, and it is mostly focused on the singers as they dance in a jungle-like setting.

Along with the song's video, Abraham wrote, "Party is On, Ready hai Floor..Kyunki #MumbaiSaga Aur @yoyohoneysingh Ke Saath Machega Machega SHOR #ShorMachega OUT NOW. In Cinemas on 19 March 2021." Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover among others. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, 'Mumbai Saga' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year. (ANI)

