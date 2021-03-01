Left Menu

Disney+ Hotstar series 'Kamathipura' to release in March

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:12 IST
Actors Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani starrer Disney+ Hotstar series ''Kamathipura'' is set to release on March 8. Set in and around Mumbai's red-light area, ''Kamathipura'' chronicles a woman police officer's pursuit to unearth the mystery around a serial killer.

The seven-episode series is directed by Shravankumar Tiwari.

''Kamathipura'' features Chopra, last seen in Richa Chadha starrer ''Section 375'', as inspector Anjali Dangle.

''The adrenaline rush that one gets by doing something dark and twisted is unparalleled. I’m extremely excited for this one,'' Chopra said in a statement.

Virwani, 34, who stars on the show as the antagonist, said he was thrilled to be on board as he had never played a similar part in his career. The series also features screen veterans- Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Anang Desai. ''Kamathipura'' is backed by Raju Raisinghani of Vision Movie Makers.

