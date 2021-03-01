Left Menu

Ian Somerhalder says The Vampire Diaries Season 9’s chance is almost negligible

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:38 IST
Ian Somerhalder doesn't think The Vampire Diaries season 9 is a good idea. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

Future of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not assured. There is no official confirmation on it and the speculation surrounding its creation is simply based on series creators' previous comments.

Ian Somerhalder has said that he is not interested in returning to play the character of Damon Salvatore if The Vampire Diaries was to return for Season 9.

In a conversation on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, Ian Somerhalder said that he has 'not heard anything about The Vampire Diaries Season 9.' "I have not heard anything about a season nine...I mean, like, what would happen? Stefan and Damon...Damon has, like, grey hair and...they have canes?" said Nikki Reed's husband, Ian Somerhalder.

On the other hand, Ian Somerhalder doesn't think The Vampire Diaries season 9 is a good idea. The series developed a cult following throughout its eight seasons, thanks to an attractive and charismatic cast of unknowns and its own unique take on vampire lore. The previous season was arguably the series' darkest as Damon and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) were confronted with their violent pasts and grappled with what the afterlife may hold in store for them, as reported by Screenrant.

According to Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries already had a satisfying run for the eight seasons, thus chance of Season 9 is almost negligible. "Listen, it ran it, it ran a great course. And now it's still living. That's what's so amazing. It's still living," Ian Somerhalder further said.

Julie Plec discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly has any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

