Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 141: Yuji confronts Yuta to survive, release possible on March 7

The latest issue of the Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 141 will portray an interesting storyline. Although skirmishing with Yuta Okkotsu is very tough still Yuji Itadori decided to fight back to survive.

Yuta Okkotsu has a special cursed energy manipulation technique, which is very hard to forecast that when he will apply his energy.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 141 will focus on the duo Yuji and Chose who will defy Yuta's power. Probably, Chapter 141 will also follow some flashback of Yuta's power applying technique.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 140, apart from Yuta, we found another enemy named Naoya Zenin who also wanted to see Yuji dead. Naoya Zenin asked Yuta to kill Yuji.

For those who are the new readers, Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a story of Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

In the manga, all the living beings radiate energy called Cursed Energy. This cursed energy emerges from negative emotions and thinking that flows throughout the body.

In general, people cannot control the flows of negative emotions in mind, and body, resulting continuous losing of Cursed Energy. The Cursed Technique masters the Jujutsu Sorcerers are the people who can control the flows of Cursed Energy in their body.

According to Blocktoro, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 141 spoilers, and manga raw or scan will be out around Thursday, March 4 online. The text spoilers will release first, followed by the original manga panel leaks. The raw scans will be out 2-3 days before the spoilers.

The official Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 141 is set to release in stores on Sunday, March 7, 2021. It will be published for free reading on the Shonen Jump website from the official release date.

