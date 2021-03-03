One Piece Chapter 1006 can show Marco quite strong, release possible on March 7

The manga enthusiasts are quite happy this time as One Piece Chapter 1006 will be out in this week. It has been sent for any hiatus. Let's have a look what we can see in the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1006 are out with several fans in Japan and across the world discussing and creating more rumors related to it. The spoilers give more insight into the ongoing battle in Wano. Fans are dedicatedly looking forward to Black Maria and Robin.

One Piece Chapter 1006 has got the title 'Hyogoro of the Flower, The Chivalrous.' The upcoming chapter will show Bao Huang who has found the location of Yamato and Momonosuke's group. Sanji is confused whether he should save Momonosuke or Kinemon and the rest of the Scabbards. It takes some time but Sanji takes a decision, but he is not sure whether he has made the correct choice or not, BlockToro noted.

One Piece Chapter 1006 will show that Marco the Phoenix is strong enough to handle two of the strongest Yonko commanders without any issues.

On the other hand, the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1006 show a troubled Sanji, IBT reported. After being rescued by Brook and Robin, he has to choose which among the Red Scabbards and Momonosuke's group to save. After some self- deliberation and hesitation, Black Leg makes up her mind, although he is still uncertain if he made the right choice.

One Piece Chapter 1006 is expected to be out on Sunday, March 7. According to some sources, One Piece Chapter 1007 will not go for any break, which means it will be out on next Sunday, March 14.

You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

