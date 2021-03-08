Left Menu

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 might introduce a new antagonist as Toichiro is imprisoned

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:43 IST
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will take some more time to launch as the production of Season 3 got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Mob Psycho 100

Following the incredible success of Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 and Season 2, fans are waiting for a Season 3 of the Japanese manga series. The manga is written and illustrated by ONE.

However, it seems that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will take some more time to launch as the production of Season 3 got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We can speculate if everything goes well, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will arrive in 2021 in Japan. Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of a seemingly ordinary school boy named Shigeo Kageyama and nicknamed Mob. While Mob looks like an average boy who'd rather lay low in his personal life, he is actually an esper with paranormal abilities.

Mob is always afraid of losing his psychic power. In a bid to retain his psychic power, Mob works as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called Reigen Arataka. Mob wants a normal life, but unfortunately, problems keep chasing him.

In the finale of the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, we saw Mob defeating Antagonist Toichiro, taking him into custody, and turning him into a living bomb. Later, Mob would transmit the power into his body so that the power of the explosion can be reduced. But Mob loses all his power and being considered feeble by everyone.

If the manga Mob Psycho 100 returns with Season 3, Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and Ritsu Kageyama are expected to come back. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama might also return in the third season.

A new character, Haruki Amakusa may join Season 3. As Toichiro is imprisoned, we might see other enemies returning from previous seasons or a new antagonist may appear.

Currently, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 does not have any official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

