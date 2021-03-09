New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Netflix's Stranger Things was renewed for a Season 4 in September 2019. Soon after its launch back in 2016, the science fiction horror series went on to become one of the most popular shows on Netflix, thanks to its coming of age story, multi-genre storytelling, emotional rollercoaster, and colorful characters. No wonder fans are now eagerly waiting for any updates on Stranger Things Season 4.

The first clip of Stranger Things Season 4 was released on the Valentine's Day of 2019. There we saw Jim Hopper alive and imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia.

The good news is that the series production has resumed work in 2021. Cast and crewmembers are officially back to work. The filming is moving a bit slower than before as everyone has to maintain the safety protocols of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Duffer Brothers stated they want to add new faces in the Stranger Things Season 4 and posted the images of the new cast members on the series official Twitter page with the caption "let's give our new cast members a big hawkins welcome."

Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Joseph Quinn have joined the main cast of Season 4. Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, and Tom Wlaschiha are joining the recurring cast. It was also reported earlier that Maya Hawke's brother, Levon Thurman-Hawke, was cast in an undisclosed role.

Stranger Things Season 4's main cast will continue to have Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: Jonathan's new BFF. We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. pic.twitter.com/CzEJ8fRKWM — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

While talking about the plot, the Canadian star, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, said Season 4 will be darker than the previous seasons.

"Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, 'This is the darkest season that there'll ever be' – exploding rats and everything," he announced. "But really, season four so far… it's the darkest season that's ever been. Every year, it gets amped up. Every year it gets funnier and darker and sadder, and everything. Every year, they amp it up." Finn Wolfhard said to CBC Listen.

The official release date of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 is not announced yet. Stay tuned to get more updates.

