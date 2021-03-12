Emily Ratajkowski welcomes first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Left Menu

Model-actor Emily Ratajkowski has announced the birth of her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 29-year-old actor shared that her son was born on March 8.Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Model-actor Emily Ratajkowski has announced the birth of her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 29-year-old actor shared that her son was born on March 8.

''Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earthside. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,'' Ratajkowski wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn.

Ratajkowski, known for starring in films such as ''Gone Girl'', ''Entourage'' and ''I Feel Pretty'', announced her pregnancy by penning an essay for Vogue magazine in October 2020.

She also shot for a video at home for the publication, chronicling her pregnancy. It was directed by her friend, writer-actor Lena Dunham.

Ratajkowski tied the knot with Bear-McClard in a surprise 2018 ceremony at City Hall in New York City.

