Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal updates, series has become a syndrome in Japan

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-03-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 10:54 IST
Many fans may not know that Crash Landing on You helped in reviving the hallyu wave in Japan that dwindled for years. Image Credit: Facebook /Hyun Bin

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. The performance of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in the globally-acclaimed series was highly praised by the viewers.

Fans of South Korean TV series are ardently waiting for Crash Landing on You Season 2's renewal and premiere since Season 1 dropped its finale in mid-February 2020. Allure Korea chose Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as 'Couple of the Year' of 2020. The demand for second season is severe across the world, which compelled fans to launch a petition in order to pressurize the creators to work on another season.

The petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 reveals three important demands – Reunion between Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk and the NK soldiers, Korean Reunification, and Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family.

The petition in favor of Crash Landing on You Season 2's return has garnered around 13K signatures. As fans are demanding Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's characters' romantic portrayal, majority of them have commented that the series really deserves another season.

"Like Dorothy who meets the Wizard of Oz by accident, or like the pilot who meets the little prince by crash landing in a desert, Crash Landing on You depicts how an endless cycle of luck, destiny and beautiful stories can begin from unlikely and unexpected misfortunes, bad luck, and crash landings," Netflix revealed about Crash Landing on You's plot.

Many fans may not know that Crash Landing on You helped in reviving the hallyu wave in Japan that dwindled for years. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin-starring series continue stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan. Watching this Crash Landing on You has become a syndrome in Japan despite her worsening relationship with South Korea.

Even Mainichi Newspaper's special editor, Takao Yamada revealed in August last year in a column that he had questioned the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi if he had watched Crash Landing on You.

Toshimitsu Motegi answered, "I watched all the episodes." "The idea of making a romantic comedy of the love line between a North Korean soldier and a South Korean businesswoman is fresh. The drama replicated life in North Korea as realistic as possible," Takao Yamada complimented Crash Landing on You while stating in a column.

Crash Landing on You is yet to be renewed for Season 2. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

