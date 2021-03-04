Left Menu

New poster on Love Alarm Season 2 shows Kim So-hyun’s character quite shocked

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:23 IST
Love Alarm is a South Korean series based on the Daum webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-young. Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm

While Love Alarm Season 2 is on the verge of its premiere, Netflix has released a poster, which shows Kim So-hyun's character shocked or bewildered. The picture shows Kim Jo-jo in a different mood which was not in Season 1.

Love Alarm is a South Korean series based on the Daum webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-young. The story revolves around three teenagers and how their lives are influenced by a mobile app that is capable of notifying whether someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them.

The series is developed by Jiyoung Park under the production banner Studio Dragon Netflix. Love Alarm was premiered on August 22, 2019.

On the occasion of Valentine, Netflix Korea announced the release date of Love Alarm Season 2 on their Instagram account with the caption "Valentine's Day, We didn't know what to give to you, so we brought it. Like a gift, Season 2 is coming. March 12th, on Netflix."

The much-awaited Korean series, Love Alarm Season 2 is set to come back on the screen on March 12. In December 2019, Netflix released a list of the 10 most loved shows of Korea on the year. Love Alarm holds position eighth in the list.

Love Alarm Season 2 will mainly focus on the three main characters, Kim Jo-jo, Lee Hye-young, and Hwang Sun-oh played by Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram, and Song Kang. Here's the synopsis shared by AsianWiki Staff.

"4 years after the cellphone app Joalarm was created, people commonly use Joalarm version 2.0. The updated app has new functions to see 2 lists: one is for persons that like you and the other is for persons that you will like. Due to the new version of Joalarm, a small change happens between Jo-Jo (Kim So-hyun) and Hye-Young. Jo-Jo is on the list for people that will like you for Hye-Young's Joalarm. Hye-Young is happy about that. Sun-Oh left Jo-Jo because his Joalarm didn't ring when Jo-Jo was near him. He believed Jojo didn't like him, but he still can't wipe out the thought that Jo-Jo might still like him."

Korean Netflix's Love Alarm Season 2 will release on March 12, 2021. Stay tuned!

