Left Menu

'The New Abnormal' by The Strokes wins Grammy for Best Rock Album

At the 2021 Grammys, American rock band The Strokes won their first Grammy for their studio album 'The New Abnormal', in the Best Rock Album category.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:15 IST
'The New Abnormal' by The Strokes wins Grammy for Best Rock Album
The Strokes (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

At the 2021 Grammys, American rock band The Strokes won their first Grammy for their studio album 'The New Abnormal', in the Best Rock Album category. Their studio album had beaten out records by Sturgill Simpson's 'Sound and Fury', Fontaines D.C.'s 'A Hero's Death', Michael Kiwanuka's 'Kiwanuka', and Grace Potter's 'Daylight', landing the New York City vets their first-ever Grammy Award.

Following their win, while speaking to a reporter in the virtual press room, the band responded to a question regarding, "the state of rock'n'roll right now." Responding to the question The Strokes' Julian Casablancas said, "I kind of always make fun of rock'n'roll so I think it's kind of funny, or cool, or fitting, that we won the award. I think that people that say things are dead, I just feel like their imagination, possibly, has died... Honestly, there's room for so many genres of music--not necessarily blues rock, please, no more of that."

Following 2013's 'Comedown Machine', 'The New Abnormal' marked the band's first studio album in roughly seven years. They debuted one of the tracks in the album named 'Bad Decisions' at a 2020 rally for Bernie Sanders. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process. Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress following Jinnah's footsteps, will destroy India: Shivraj

Instead of following Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress was following Jinnahs footsteps, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, asserting that it would destroy the country.Addressing a rally in Naharkatia in poll-boun...

Ker CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam

Eds Adds details Kannur Ker, Mar 15 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the Apr 6 assembly polls from the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district, filed his nomination papers on Monday.Vijayan, who submitted two ...

Batla House encounter: Delhi court reserves order on Ariz Khan's sentence

A Delhi court reserved its order on Monday on the quantum of sentence for Ariz Khan, convicted for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter.Police sought death pe...

Tech Mahindra to buy 70% stake in Perigord Asset Holdings for Rs 182 cr

Tech Mahindra will acquire a 70 per cent stake in Ireland-based Perigord Asset Holdings Ltd for around Rs 182 crore and plans to buy the remaining 30 per cent shareholding over a period of four years.In a statement on Monday, Tech Mahindra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021