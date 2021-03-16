Left Menu

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has memoir out in September

The mother of two children, she also spoke candidly while at PepsiCo of the difficulties in balancing commitments. As I wrote My Life in Full, I saw how my own story relates to our evolving global economy and how it may inform our progress on better integrating work and family in the years ahead, Nooyi said in a statement Monday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-03-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 09:33 IST
Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has memoir out in September
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has a memoir coming out this fall that her publisher is calling an "unvarnished take'' on her rise to becoming one of the world's most powerful women.

"My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future'' will be published on Sept. 28, Portfolio Books announced Monday. Nooyi, 65, will trace her life from her childhood in India to her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University's business school to her many achievements as the rare woman and person of color in the upper echelons of the corporate world. She worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018. While she was CEO, PepsiCo's revenues grew from USD 35 billion to USD 63.5 billion and she became known for promoting such "good for you" snacks as Baked Lay's potato chips and Naked juices made of fruits and vegetables. The mother of two children, she also spoke candidly while at PepsiCo of the difficulties in balancing commitments.

"As I wrote My Life in Full,' I saw how my own story relates to our evolving global economy and how it may inform our progress on better integrating work and family in the years ahead," Nooyi said in a statement Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India widens curbs as infections top 20,000 for 6th dayIndia reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to tr...

Cricket-Former England women's stumper Taylor takes up Sussex coaching role

Former England womens international Sarah Taylor has joined Sussex as a part-time wicketkeeping coach for the mens squad, the county said. Taylor, one of the best wicketkeepers of all time in the womens game, was part of the England sides w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021