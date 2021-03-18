Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Attack on Titan is one of the popular Japanese manga of all time. Now we are at the final part of the story.

We will have Attack on Titan Chapter 139 in the next month. The manga lovers are severely waiting for Attack on Titan Chapter 139's release. Many spoilers are circulating over internet, however we are quite a few days away from its release. Lets discuss about the upcoming theories of Chapter 139.

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 will fix all the unfinished ending left in Chapter 138. According to the upcoming theories, all the Titan shifters namely Reiner, Annie, Pieck, Armin, Falco and others will be dead. The pure Titans (Jean, Connie and others) will also die or cease from existence.

The upcoming Attack on Titan Chapter 139 will show Eren's demise as he has totally transformed into the Founding Titan and have hardly any body part left apart from his dead. However, all the characters won't be dead.

According to BlockToro, Attack on Titan Chapter 139 needs to resolve what happens next after all the alliance members have been Titanized and the Rumbling can be started that way too. Every human in the surrounding have become a Titan and maybe Eren can control them, and proceed with the Rumbling again.

Moreover, we will also see the death of Ackermans (Levi and Mikasa) in the upcoming chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 is set to be out on Friday, April 9. The scans will be out two to three days before and the spoilers will be out four to five days before the original release.

You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 139. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

