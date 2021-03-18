Left Menu

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:03 IST
Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April
Attack on Titan Chapter 139 will fix all the unfinished ending left in Chapter 138. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan Manga Reader

Attack on Titan is one of the popular Japanese manga of all time. Now we are at the final part of the story.

We will have Attack on Titan Chapter 139 in the next month. The manga lovers are severely waiting for Attack on Titan Chapter 139's release. Many spoilers are circulating over internet, however we are quite a few days away from its release. Lets discuss about the upcoming theories of Chapter 139.

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 will fix all the unfinished ending left in Chapter 138. According to the upcoming theories, all the Titan shifters namely Reiner, Annie, Pieck, Armin, Falco and others will be dead. The pure Titans (Jean, Connie and others) will also die or cease from existence.

The upcoming Attack on Titan Chapter 139 will show Eren's demise as he has totally transformed into the Founding Titan and have hardly any body part left apart from his dead. However, all the characters won't be dead.

According to BlockToro, Attack on Titan Chapter 139 needs to resolve what happens next after all the alliance members have been Titanized and the Rumbling can be started that way too. Every human in the surrounding have become a Titan and maybe Eren can control them, and proceed with the Rumbling again.

Moreover, we will also see the death of Ackermans (Levi and Mikasa) in the upcoming chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 is set to be out on Friday, April 9. The scans will be out two to three days before and the spoilers will be out four to five days before the original release.

You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 139. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata's appeasement politics behind infiltration: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for pursuing appeasement and vote bank politics which were responsible for infiltration.Addressing an election rally here in the tribal Jangalmahal re...

Kuwait Foreign Minister Al-Sabah meets Jaishankar

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday met with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House. As per a tweet by the External Af...

Adapted to any system the opponent played: Tuchel on Chelsea's win over Atletico Madrid

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said the victory over Atletico Madrid was a deserved one before adding that his side adapted to any system the opponent played. Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 2-0 w...

Firoz A Nadiadwallah announces movie, web series 'Art of War - No Retreat No Surrender'

Known for bankrolling several hit comedies like Welcome, Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Firoz A Nadiadwallah is now gearing up for Art of War - No Retreat No Surrender. Inspired by real events, the movie and web series, which will releas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021