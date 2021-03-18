Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

Black Clover Chapter 286 will clear the cliffhangers of Chapter 285 that fans want to know since the last chapter is out. Read further to know more in details.

Black Clover Chapter 286 will delve into the full backstory of the twin brothers Nacht and Morgen and the readers will understand what has happened before. The readers might be confused who is dead. Is it the real Nacht or his brother Morgen?

The upcoming chapter will clear everything. It will make clear, it is Morgen who died in the battlefield and why Nacht dyed himself and looked black.

After Morgen's death, Natht changed his color in order to look like him. According to the theories of Black Clover Chapter 286, Nacht blames Yami for Morgen's death as he could have saved him or it could have Yami's fault why he died when they went on a mission together.

The upcoming manga chapter will also reveal why Nacht decides to be a detective and wants to stay away from Black Bulls for some days. Chapter 286 of Black Cover might illustrate Asta will help Nacht in the battlefield while he was having a tough time fighting with the twin devil.

Black Clover Chapter 286 spoilers are expected to come out on Thursday, March 18. Once the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 286 are out, we will be able to provide you the updates.

The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

The release for Black Clover Chapter 286 is expected to be out on Sunday, March 21 and the manga issue will arrive at 11 am EST. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

