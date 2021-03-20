Left Menu

Khloe Kardashian shares her emotional struggle after failing to conceive 2nd child naturally

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently shared her distress of not being able to conceive a second child with partner Tristan Thompson in a live-tweeting session.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:12 IST
Khloe Kardashian shares her emotional struggle after failing to conceive 2nd child naturally
Khloe Kardashian . Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently shared her distress of not being able to conceive a second child with partner Tristan Thompson in a live-tweeting session. People Magazine reported that the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, who was excited about planning her second child to give a sibling to her daughter True Thompson, has been struggling with emotional stress after knowing the fact that she would not be able to able to conceive naturally due to health issues.

During the Thursday season premiere episode of the KUWTK show, the 36-year-old star engaged in a live-tweeting session with her fans where she disclosed her fertility struggles while trying to have a second child with Thompson. "Physically it's not fun but that's short term. Emotionally, it can be a struggle," Khloe wrote in a tweet.

In the episode, the Good American co-founder is seen speaking with her sister Kim Kardashian about surrogacy, revealing that doctors informed her she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child, according to People Magazine. She told Kim that her doctors are concerned about her health and warned her that "most likely, I won't be able to carry".

During the live-tweeting session, when a fan wrote to Khloe that she "deserves to have another child", the TV star replied, "If it's in Gods plan, then it will happen. So thankful for my TuTu (True)." Khloe also revealed that she and Thompson would not be conceiving the natural way due to which she has done IVF three times.

Sharing her 'tough' experience with the IVF process, she wrote, "God bless anyone who is going through the IVF process! That's definitely not easy. My love is with anyone who is on that journey". The mother of one also explained that she is still unsure about the IVF process but motivated to go for it.

"It's incredibly overwhelming, knowing what all these hormones do to your body, the procedures, the injections, the waiting, the no guarantees, the surgery, the aftermath of it all. It's daunting. It's scary. It's stressful. It's hard," she wrote while concluding her tweet session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP SEC files plea in HC seeking CBI probe into "leak of privileged communication" between him and Guv

Amaravati, Mar 20 PTI Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed a petition in the High Court on Saturday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged leak of privileged communication...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary; Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentaryAn 83-year-old widower on a mission to investigate potential abuse at a nursing home reveals tellin...

Delhi court closes defamation case against Somnath Bharti after complainant accepts his apology

A Delhi court on Saturday closed a criminal defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Somnath Bharti filed by a woman journalist in 2018 after she accepted his apology before the judge.The complainant, Ranjana Sharma, had filed the ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021