Will Netflix bring Kingdom Season 3 after a special episode?

Kingdom Season 3 is the highly anticipated horror thriller web television series fans have been waiting since March, last year. The South Korean TV series Kingdom Season 2 aired its finale on March 13, 2020. Fans would be happy to learn that a special episode of the K-drama, titled "Kingdom: Ashin of the North" is set to release in 2021.

Ashin of the North will focus on the supporting character Ashin. Ashin is a mysterious stranger from Hamgyeong province in the North of the country. Jun Ji-hyun portrayed the character of Ashin in Kingdom Season 2.

The South Korean series Kingdom, is set in Korea's Joseon period, a few years after the Japanese invasions of Korea (1592-1598). Season 1 follows the story of Crown Prince Lee Chang, and his subordinates.

He is forced to get on a mission to investigate the spread of unnatural plague that has beset the current king and the country's southern provinces. The story starts with a billboard notice claiming that the king of Joseon is dead and that the crown prince should be crowned the new king immediately.

Ashin of the North Season 3 will expand on the mysterious character of Ashin. In Season 2, we saw the baby being crowned King, while Seo-bi, Yeong-shin and the former Crown Prince investigate the Northern Provinces.

Shortly after their arrival to a seemingly empty village, a mysterious female named Ashin appears inside a house, and stands next to the undead who are kept inside wooden boxes for some nefarious purpose. Watch the Kingdom: Ashin of the North trailer below.

It is reported that the Kingdom production got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix has not shared any further information about Ashin of the North or Kingdom Season 3.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, when the screenwriter Kim Eun-hee was asked about Kingdom Season 3 or further seasons, he said,

"Strangely enough, Kingdom is a series that gives me more energy the more I write it. The cast and crew all have great chemistry, and there's so much more to tell. If viewers allow, I would love to see it develop even up to season 10."

The official release date for Kingdom Season 3 and Kingdom: Ashin of the North is yet to be announced, but it is expected that the K-drama could return on Netflix in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.