Left Menu

Will Netflix bring Kingdom Season 3 after a special episode?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:03 IST
Will Netflix bring Kingdom Season 3 after a special episode?
Ashin of the North will focus on the supporting character Ashin. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Kingdom Season 3 is the highly anticipated horror thriller web television series fans have been waiting since March, last year. The South Korean TV series Kingdom Season 2 aired its finale on March 13, 2020. Fans would be happy to learn that a special episode of the K-drama, titled "Kingdom: Ashin of the North" is set to release in 2021.

Ashin of the North will focus on the supporting character Ashin. Ashin is a mysterious stranger from Hamgyeong province in the North of the country. Jun Ji-hyun portrayed the character of Ashin in Kingdom Season 2.

The South Korean series Kingdom, is set in Korea's Joseon period, a few years after the Japanese invasions of Korea (1592-1598). Season 1 follows the story of Crown Prince Lee Chang, and his subordinates.

He is forced to get on a mission to investigate the spread of unnatural plague that has beset the current king and the country's southern provinces. The story starts with a billboard notice claiming that the king of Joseon is dead and that the crown prince should be crowned the new king immediately.

Ashin of the North Season 3 will expand on the mysterious character of Ashin. In Season 2, we saw the baby being crowned King, while Seo-bi, Yeong-shin and the former Crown Prince investigate the Northern Provinces.

Shortly after their arrival to a seemingly empty village, a mysterious female named Ashin appears inside a house, and stands next to the undead who are kept inside wooden boxes for some nefarious purpose. Watch the Kingdom: Ashin of the North trailer below.

It is reported that the Kingdom production got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix has not shared any further information about Ashin of the North or Kingdom Season 3.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, when the screenwriter Kim Eun-hee was asked about Kingdom Season 3 or further seasons, he said,

"Strangely enough, Kingdom is a series that gives me more energy the more I write it. The cast and crew all have great chemistry, and there's so much more to tell. If viewers allow, I would love to see it develop even up to season 10."

The official release date for Kingdom Season 3 and Kingdom: Ashin of the North is yet to be announced, but it is expected that the K-drama could return on Netflix in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says stands by Philippines in concerns over China's 'maritime militia'

The United States on Tuesday said it stood with the Philippines, in its concerns over the gathering of Chinas maritime militia vessels near Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, urging Beijing to stop such actions.We call on Beijing to stop ...

EU-China deal grinds into reverse after tit-for-tat sanctions

Fewer than three months after it was agreed, progress to pass an EU-China deal giving European companies better access to Chinese markets has sharply reversed after tit-for-tat sanctions.China blacklisted five members of the European Parlia...

Two-window transfer ban on SC East Bengal revoked

The appeals committee of the All India Football Federation on Tuesday revoked the two-window transfer ban imposed on SC East Bengal, an official said.We can sign players now. We had appealed against the two-window transfer ban which has bee...

11 killed after deadly fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh: Govt official

At least 11 people were killed after a massive overnight fire swept through three crammed Rohingya camps in Bangladeshs southeastern Coxs Bazar district, destroying thousands of shelters housing 45,000 people, a senior Bangladeshi official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021